Karooooo Ltd.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Wednesday reported profit of $13.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $66 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.4 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $250 million.

