Kamada: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $44 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.8 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $178 million to $182 million.

