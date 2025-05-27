JOYY: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Monday reported net income of $1.92 billion in its first…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Monday reported net income of $1.92 billion in its first quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of $35.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $494.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $499 million to $519 million.

