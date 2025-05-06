J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $356.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.7 million.

