JELD-WEN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $179.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.12. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $776 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $775 million.

