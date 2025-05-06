Jazz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.5 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.51 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $897.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.4 million.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $5.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.15 billion to $4.4 billion.

