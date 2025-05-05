James River Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported net income of…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported net income of $9.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period.

