James Hardie: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $43.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $971.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $993.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $424 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.88 billion.

