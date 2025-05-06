Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $5.6 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on J at https://www.zacks.com/ap/J

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.