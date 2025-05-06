Jack Henry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $111.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.52.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $585.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $586.8 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $6.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion.

