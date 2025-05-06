Ivanhoe Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5 million…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its first quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $735,000 in the period.

