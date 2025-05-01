ITT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $108.4 million. The…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $108.4 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $913 million in the period.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share.

