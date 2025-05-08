ISG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.5…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $59.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $59.5 million to $60.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on III at https://www.zacks.com/ap/III

