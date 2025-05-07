Ironwood: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $41.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.6 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $290 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRWD

