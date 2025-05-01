Iron Mountain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $16…

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $16 million.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

Iron Mountain expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.74 billion to $6.89 billion.

