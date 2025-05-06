IRobot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87.3 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $87.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.84. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.95 per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $101.6 million in the period.

