IQVIA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $249 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $16 billion to $16.4 billion.

