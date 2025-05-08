Investors Title: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.2…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.67.

The insurance company posted revenue of $56.6 million in the period.

