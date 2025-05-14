Investcorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 4 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

