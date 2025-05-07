Invesco Mortgage Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.8 million.

