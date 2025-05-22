Intuit: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.82 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $10.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.89 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $7.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.63 to $2.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.07 to $20.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $18.72 billion to $18.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.