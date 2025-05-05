Intrepid Potash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported net income of $4.6 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported net income of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $80.3 million.

