Interparfums: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $42.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.32.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $338.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.2 million.

Interparfums expects full-year earnings to be $5.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.51 billion.

