International Seaways: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $49.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $183.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.7 million.

