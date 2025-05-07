International Money Express: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.8 million in…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $144.3 million in the period.

International Money Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.86 to $2.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $634.9 million to $654.2 million.

