International Flavors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.02 billion in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.9 billion.

