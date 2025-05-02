Interface: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported profit of $13 million in its first quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported profit of $13 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $297.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $355 million to $365 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion.

