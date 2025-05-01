InterDigital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported profit of $115.6 million in its…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported profit of $115.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $3.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.21 per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $210.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.11.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $170 million for the fiscal second quarter.

InterDigital expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.79 to $9.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $660 million to $760 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDCC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.