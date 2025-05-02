Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income of $70.7 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income of $70.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.30 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $834 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IESC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IESC

