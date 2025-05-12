Integral Ad Science: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $134.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $142 million to $144 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

