Insulet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $35.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $569 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PODD

