Installed Building Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $45.4 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $684.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.2 million.

