Inspired Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Thursday reported a loss of $100,000 in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period.

