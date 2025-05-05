Inspire: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.

The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $201.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.1 million.

