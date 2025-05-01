Insight Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.10 per share.

