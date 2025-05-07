Inogen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $82.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Inogen said it expects revenue in the range of $89 million to $91 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $352 million to $355 million.

