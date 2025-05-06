Innovex International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 6, 2025, 5:26 PM

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.8 million in its first quarter.

The Humble, Texas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $240.4 million in the period.

