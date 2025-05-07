Innovative Industrial Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key…

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Park City, Utah-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $55.3 million, or $1.94 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.99 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $30.3 million, or $1.03 per share.

Innovative Industrial Properties, based in Park City, Utah, posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.8 million.

