INNOVATE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $274.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VATE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.