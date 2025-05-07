Innergex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2…

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $189.1 million in the period.

