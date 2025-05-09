Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Week of May 12

eToro – Bnei Brak, Israel, million shares, priced at $46-$50, managed by Goldman Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ETOR. Business: Global trading platform for retail investors.

OMS Energy Technologies – Singapore, 5.6 million shares, priced at $8-$10, managed by Roth Cap.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OMSE. Business: Singapore-based manufacturer of surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods.

Antalpha – Singapore, 3.9 million shares, priced at $11-$13, managed by Roth Cap. Compass Point. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ANTA. Business: Singapore-based provider of supply chain financing for the digital asset industry.

Kandal M Venture – Takhmao, Cambodia, 2 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FMFC. Business: Cambodia-based contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods.

