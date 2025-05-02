Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 5

Aspen Insurance – Hamilton, Bermuda, 11 million shares, priced at $29-$31, managed by Goldman Citi. Proposed NYSE symbol AHL. Business: Bermuda-based global provider of specialty P&C insurance and reinsurance.

American Integrity – Tampa, Fla., 6.9 million shares, priced at $15-$17, managed by KBW Piper Sandler. Proposed NYSE symbol AII. Business: Florida-based provider of personal residential property insurance.

OMS Energy Technologies – Singapore, 5.6 million shares, priced at $8-$10, managed by Roth Cap.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OMSE. Business: Singapore-based manufacturer of surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals – Hopewell, N.J., 3.5 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by D. Boral Capital. Proposed NYSE American symbol APUS. Business: Clinical stage biotech developing bee venom-based treatment for inflammation.

Kandal M Venture – Takhmao, Cambodia, 2 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FMFC. Business: Cambodia-based contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods.

