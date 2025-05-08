Ingram Micro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $69.2…

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The provider of information technology products and services posted revenue of $12.28 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.59 billion.

