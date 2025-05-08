Live Radio
Ingles: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2025, 7:44 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported net income of $15.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

