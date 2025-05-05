Ingevity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Monday reported profit of $20.5 million in its first quarter.
The North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $284 million in the period.
Ingevity expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.4 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGVT
