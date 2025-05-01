Ingersoll: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $186.5 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $186.5 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.40 per share.

