ING: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Friday reported net income of $1.53 billion in its first quarter.

The Amsterdam-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $5.93 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.93 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

