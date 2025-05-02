Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $897.2…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $897.2 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.11 billion.

