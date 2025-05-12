ImmunityBio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Monday reported a loss of $129.6 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Monday reported a loss of $129.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The immunotherapy company posted revenue of $16.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.