Illumina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $131 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share.

